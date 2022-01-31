Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Increases Stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 3.47% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth $498,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

