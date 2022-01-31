Arena Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,771 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 2,252 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

ARNA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.39. 17,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,900. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.