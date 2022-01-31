Arion (ARION) Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. Arion has a total market cap of $41,499.76 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.39 or 0.06931908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.38 or 0.99930240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,430,225 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.