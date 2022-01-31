Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,273 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY stock opened at $238.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.51. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $217.60 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

