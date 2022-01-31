Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $113.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

