Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $558.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $649.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

