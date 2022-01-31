Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 5.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,541 shares of company stock worth $91,314,823. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $151.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.56. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

