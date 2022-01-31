Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $85.29 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.