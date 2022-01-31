Arizona State Retirement System Has $12.81 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,006,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,710 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

