Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.61 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

