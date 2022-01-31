Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,697 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 37,968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 674,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 372,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

