Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,365 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,385,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

