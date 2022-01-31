Arizona State Retirement System Sells 995 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $62,729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 464.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 514,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $122.24 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

