ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period.

ARKF opened at $29.97 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84.

