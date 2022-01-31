Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 7th (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Arogo Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AOGOU) quiet period will end on Monday, February 7th. Arogo Capital Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:AOGOU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Arogo Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

