Arqma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,873.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Arqma has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $515,050.49 and approximately $2,873.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.78 or 0.06971489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.94 or 0.00286232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.68 or 0.00748960 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00375658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00238193 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,225,485 coins and its circulating supply is 12,180,942 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

