Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 589,614 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.11% of Celestica worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth about $231,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 292,615 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Celestica by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CLS opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

