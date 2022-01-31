Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.59% of ExlService worth $24,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

ExlService stock opened at $118.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.