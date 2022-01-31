Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387,334 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of KT worth $24,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in KT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 996,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 481,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KT by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KT by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 271,762 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in KT in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,442,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in KT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,334,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.01. KT Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

