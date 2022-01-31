Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.71 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 104.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.04% of Innoviva worth $23,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

