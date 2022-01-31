Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.76 Million Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.25% of MarineMax worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 16.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

