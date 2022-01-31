Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 737.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,998 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,706 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $189.45 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $159.80 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.57 and its 200 day moving average is $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

