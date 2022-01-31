Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $24.89 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401,891 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.80% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.