Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $25.13 Million Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 123,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $4.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 81.06%. Research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

SID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.