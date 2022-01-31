Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 217.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.08% of American Assets Trust worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581 over the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE AAT opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.