Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 499,531 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.60% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after buying an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after buying an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth $17,470,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

