Arthur Sherman Millholland Buys 107,500 Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Stock

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Director Arthur Sherman Millholland acquired 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$63,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,268 shares in the company, valued at C$418,468.12.

Arthur Sherman Millholland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Arthur Sherman Millholland acquired 200,000 shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00.

XOP stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 342,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,895. The company has a market cap of C$12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum (CVE:XOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

