Arthur Sherman Millholland Buys 107,500 Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Stock

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Director Arthur Sherman Millholland acquired 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$63,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,268 shares in the company, valued at C$418,468.12.
Arthur Sherman Millholland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 27th, Arthur Sherman Millholland acquired 200,000 shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00.
XOP stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 342,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,895. The company has a market cap of C$12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.
