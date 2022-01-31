Arthur Sherman Millholland Purchases 200,000 Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Stock

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Director Arthur Sherman Millholland acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,972.40.
Arthur Sherman Millholland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Arthur Sherman Millholland bought 107,500 shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$63,425.00.
Shares of CVE:XOP traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$12.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.
About Canadian Overseas Petroleum
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.
