Arthur Sherman Millholland Purchases 200,000 Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Stock

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Director Arthur Sherman Millholland acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$682,972.40.

Arthur Sherman Millholland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Arthur Sherman Millholland bought 107,500 shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$63,425.00.

Shares of CVE:XOP traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,895. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$12.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum (CVE:XOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

