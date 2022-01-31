Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.24

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.24 and last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 213017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AX.UN shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.66.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

