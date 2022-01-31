Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,833 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $75.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $76.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

