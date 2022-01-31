Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 2,666 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 270.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,014,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,240 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 736,998 shares of company stock worth $61,182,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

