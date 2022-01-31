Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 3,901 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.66 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.07.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

