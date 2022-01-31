Arvest Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

