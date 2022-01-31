Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.52 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

