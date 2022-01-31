Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $186.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.37 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

