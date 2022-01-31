Arvest Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $345.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.60 and a 200 day moving average of $352.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $300.14 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

