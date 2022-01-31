Arvest Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.