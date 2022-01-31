Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,174 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

