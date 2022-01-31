Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arvinas worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $2,275,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,617 shares of company stock valued at $36,655,988. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

