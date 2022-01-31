Aryacoin (AYA) Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $23,349.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002149 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.