Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Ashland Global worth $64,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 31.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $95.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus increased their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

