ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Sells £5,936,246.61 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.83), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,980,971.51).

LON:ASC traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,213 ($29.75). The stock had a trading volume of 836,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,276.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,967.37. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.60). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63.

Get ASOS alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($51.76) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.22) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.56).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.