AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 13.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 31,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 991,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.