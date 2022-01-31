ASTA (ASTA) Price Tops $0.0115

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, ASTA has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One ASTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASTA has a total market cap of $20.69 million and $4.10 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.73 or 0.06940112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,390.19 or 0.99947177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006675 BTC.

ASTA Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 coins. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

