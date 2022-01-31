Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.21% of Astec Industries worth $51,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.07. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.