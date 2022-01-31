Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.92).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LON AML traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,188.50 ($15.98). 253,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,182. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,339.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,675.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 1,123.50 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.86).

In related news, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($22.41) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($22,411.94). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($23.45) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,344,716.32). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 158,821 shares of company stock valued at $254,099,972.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

