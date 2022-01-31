AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £115 Price Target at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £115 ($155.15) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.17) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.92) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($134.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.77) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.05).

AZN traded down GBX 160 ($2.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8,607 ($116.12). 1,828,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,563. The company has a market cap of £133.34 billion and a PE ratio of 108.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,485.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,585.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($90.88) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.48).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

