Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report $437.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.48 million to $455.95 million. Atlas reported sales of $362.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Atlas stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

