AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.40). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,583 shares of company stock worth $1,047,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AtriCure by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.