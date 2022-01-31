AtromG8 Trading Down 36.7% This Week (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $17,810.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.81 or 0.06975365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.24 or 0.99752937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006743 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

